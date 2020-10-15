Huawei launches Matebook 14

HUAWEI Technologies Co., Ltd. has introduced the new Matebook 14, the flagship ultraportable laptop of the brand, in the country, with a price tag of P54,999.

The Huawei Matebook 14 is a 14-inch, 1.49 kilogram laptop packing Huawei’s 2K FullView Display, 7nm AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series mobile processors, and 16 GB RAM. The notebook uses a 3:2 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 90% and bezels measuring as thin as 4.9 mm.

Underneath, the Matebook 14 includes AMD Radeon Graphics and which can be pushed up to 40W for more demanding tasks such as bulk image editing and coding. The notebook can have up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB high-performance PCIe SSD while the dual Shark fin fans ensure that the device does not overheat.

Its 56Wh batteries can support up to 10 hours of “continuous local 1080p video playback,” according to a press release while its USB ports are always on by default so users can charge other peripherals even when the laptop is turned off.

The MateBook14 also supports Huawei Share that offers a virtual version of your phone on the laptop where users can seamlessly control the smartphone through the PC, transfer files between each other, among others.

Other features of the notebook include a fingerprint power button, dual 2W speakers, and a backlit keyboard.

The Huawei Matebook 14 is now available at P54,999 through online and offline Huawei stores. Those who will purchase the laptop until Oct. 24 will get freebies including the Huawei Classic Backpack and Huawei FreeBuds 3i, worth P11,998. — Zsarlene B. Chua