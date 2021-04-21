Working at home has its advantages. However, it can also be difficult at times with so many distractions. How do we stay focused and productive? How can we improve our work routine and separate it from our home life? So, here are ways and tips for optimizing your spaces efficiently and comfortably for remote work especially during summer.

Create a designated working area

Whether it’s in your bedroom or living room, create a designated area as your working zone. Find the perfect spot at home and opt for a stylish yet ergonomic table and chair. You can achieve a beautiful, modern minimalist-looking working area with a Safdie desk and Heim chair without compromising comfort and productivity.

Improve air quality

Poor air quality is a big productivity killer. To keep your workspace cool and comfortable this summer, you need to invest in having an air-conditioning unit. Proper ventilation in your working area is a major factor in boosting your productivity levels even at home. Kaze inverter split type air-conditioners are energy-saving, economical, and environment-friendly AC units with low sound technology. It also has superior quality filters that guarantee cleaner air and can keep your room free from air pollutants and other smaller particles.

Make your space look bigger

Make your working space look bigger by installing light-colored tiles. You can let the natural light come into your room and tiles with lighter shades can reflect light, unlike darker tiles that absorb light. Cifre light-colored floor tiles with a subtle wood-like finish can stylishly make your room feel more spacious and attractive.

Better quality lighting

Better quality lighting can keep you awake and focused. So aside from your general lighting, it’s ideal to have accent lighting in your working area. Alphalux table lamps use LED lights that can help you achieve better visibility, brighter ambiance, and improved work performance, whereas can also help you save energy this summer for it only consumes 20%-25% of energy. It has a life expectancy of up to 15,000 hours.

Organize office supplies

A clean and organized workspace has a big impact on getting more tasks done easily. Avoid the clutter and make your working desk visually pleasing by keeping your supplies and work accessories in one place with this Interdesign transparent bin. Maximize your empty wall space and place floating shelves from Heim for extra decorative storage.

Find the best drinkware

When you want to stay hydrated while working, you need to have a cup of coffee, tea, or water by your side. This Bubba insulated mug has dual-wall foam insulation that can keep the temperature of your drinks for longer hours. It is a handy partner to keep your cool this summer with its easy-to-carry handle.

Decorate your workspace

Your working space should inspire and motivate you to accomplish your tasks. It’s a must to decorate your home office and add these vibrant and stylish decorative pieces from Heim. Glam up your walls by hanging a gorgeous wall clock and a gallery of tropical-inspired artworks to breathe in an outdoor vibe.

Keep your station clean

Get rid of all the clutter easily by having an accessible trash bin in your station. You can refrain from standing up to throw out your trash with a trash bin from Kasch that has a step pedal for easy disposal.

