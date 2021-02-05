House to probe vehicle testing scam

The House transportation committee will investigate private motor vehicle inspection centers over complaints about a money-making scheme.

House Deputy Speaker Rufus B. Rodriguez has filed a resolution seeking to probe the centers for allegedly failing some cars so they can charge them for another round of inspection.

The centers “intentionally fail certain vehicles to be tested a second time after payment of another fee,” Mr. Rodriguez said in a statement on Friday. He said the probe was also in line with Speaker Lord Allan Jay Q. Velasco’s order.

The testing and retesting fees “add to the heavy burden already being experienced by everyone on account of the prevailing COVID-19 health emergency,” he said.

Mr. Rodriguez asked the Transportation department and Land Transportation Office to suspend the inspection program during the pandemic. The hearing was scheduled for Wednesday. — Charmaine A. Tadalan