House panel approves e-government bill

THE House Committee on Information and Communications Technology on Monday approved House Bill 1248, which will require electronic government services and processes in all agencies and government corporations.

The proposed E-Government Act aims to improve ease of doing business and facilitate the observance of distancing measures in the post-quarantine era.

The bill requires the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to establish and promote an E-Government Master Plan to facilitate the development of all electronic government services. This is subject to review and revision every three years.

The master plan includes a Philippine government interoperability framework to guide and govern basic technical and informational interoperability of the ICT systems of all government agencies and corporations; an archives and record management information system to digitize paper-based documents; and a government online payment system enabling citizens and businesses to remit payments electronically.

The principal author of the measure, House Deputy Speaker and Camarines Sur Representative Luis Raymund F. Villafuerte, Jr. said in a statement on May 24 that the measure “aims to prepare and educate Filipinos for life after the lifting of the restrictions imposed by the national government and local government units to contain the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) through new norms of social or physical distancing and safety measures in government and private offices, schools, commercial establishments and other public spaces,” Mr. Villafuerte said.

The committee also consolidated and approved House Bills 6759 and 6786 which seek to promote and develop digital careers.

Under the consolidated bill, the DICT, Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) are required to create programs to ensure access to training, markets, and other forms of support for digital careers.

The Department of Labor and Employment and Department of Trade and Industry are the primary agencies tasked to draft standards for digital workers covering minimum-wage compliance, local government registration, complaint processing, industry-specific certification or training, and tax filing.

The bill also provides incentives for digital workers including scholarships, subsidized use of facilities and services provided by the government or private institutions, and grants-in-aid for equipment acquisitions.

The DICT, Department of Budget and Management and the Department of Public Works and Highways are required to ensure universal access to high speed, quality and affordable Internet by facilitating the development of connectivity infrastructures across the country.

The measure also directs TESDA to create a skills map geared towards identifying sectors that can be “effectively and positively” benefited by digital careers training.

“Clearly, online freelancing has become a viable option for Filipinos. By establishing the necessary policies in relation to online freelancing, we hope to provide ample and profitable employment to Filipinos online benefitting their families and our country,” Bohol Rep. Kristine Alexie B. Tutor said in the explanatory note of House Bill 6786.

All measures are awaiting second reading at the chamber. — Genshen L. Espedido









