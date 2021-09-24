Home The Nation House OK’s extended registration period
The House of Representatives on Friday approved on second reading a bill that seeks to extend voter registration until Oct. 31.
Congressmen approved House Bill 10261 after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) refused to extend the Sept. 30 deadline.
The Senate approved a counterpart bill on second reading on Wednesday.
Election officials told senators on Thursday they could extend the deadline by a week at most. — Russell Louis C. Ku