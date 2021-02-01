House OK’s bills suspending premium increases

THE HOUSE of Representatives on Monday approved on third and final reading twin bills that will allow President Rodrigo R. Duterte to halt increases in premiums of the Social Security System (SSS) and Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth).

During plenary debates, congressmen voted to pass House Bill 8461 for PhilHealth contributions and House Bill 8512 for SSS premiums.

Lawmakers sought the freeze after a number of workers lost their jobs amid lockdowns brought by a global coronavirus pandemic.

Under the old law, SSS premium increases were supposed to have started to take effect last year.

PhilHealth contribution increases were meant to help the agency enforce the Universal Health Care Law. Mr. Duterte had asked lawmakers to defer the increases. — Gillian M. Cortez