House may go over and above P30-B calamity budget request

THE HOUSE of Representatives said it will assign the “highest priority” to President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s request to fast-track approval of a P30-billion supplemental budget for communities affected by the Taal Volcano eruption, and signalled a willingness to provide even more.

“Under the leadership of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, we assure that the House of Representatives would give the highest priority to the request of President Duterte for Congress to fast-track the approval of a P30-billion supplemental budget for areas affected by the Taal Volcano eruption” House Majority Leader Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said in a statement Tuesday.

Mr. Romualdez also said that the House leadership is willing to increase the budget up to P50 billion “for the sake of our kababayans (countrymen) there.”

“The House is committed to show malasakit (compassion) and provide families displaced by the explosion of Taal Volcano long-term and permanent solutions to their woes. We are going to coordinate with the Palace to get the full details of the supplemental budget” Mr. Romualdez said.

Speaker Alan Peter S. Cayetano said that the chamber will work with the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to pass the proposed supplemental budget and ensure “effective and responsive” execution of the relief program.

On Monday, President Rodrigo R. Duterte called on Congress to pass a P30-billion supplemental fund for the rehabilitation of communities affected by the Taal Volcano eruption and to build evacuation centers in high-risk areas. — Genshen L. Espedido

















