House committee OK’s proposed divorce bill

THE HOUSE Committee on Population and Family Relations approved on Wednesday a bill seeking the legalization of divorce in the Philippines.

“It is safe to say that a divorce bill has been approved by the panel subject to consolidation by a TWG (technical working group), which will meet on 12 February 2020,” Albay Rep. Edcel C. Lagman, one of the principal authors of the three divorce bills filed in the House of Representatives, said in a statement.

Members of the TWG include Gabriela Party List Rep. Arlene D. Brosas, A Teacher Rep. Ma. Victoria V. Umali, Negros Occidental Rep. Juliet Marie De Leon Ferrer and Bukidnon Rep. Ma. Lourdes Acosta-Alba.

Three measures, specifically House Bills (HB) 100, 838 and 2263 will be consolidated by the TWG before passing it for plenary discussion.

“Let us give couples, especially women, the option to let go, rebuild their lives, and have a second chance at marital bliss,” Mr. Lagman said in his sponsorship speech.

A divorce bill was approved on third and final reading during the 17th Congress but failed to be enacted into law. — Genshen L. Espedido


















