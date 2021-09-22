A BILL that seeks to force Filipinos to get vaccinated against the coronavirus has been filed at the House of Representatives.

San Jose Del Monte City Rep. Florida P. Robes filed House Bill 10249, which imposes a 30-day jail term and a P10,000 fine on people who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019).

The measure exempts Filipinos with conflicting religious beliefs or a medical condition that can get worse if they get inoculated.

It also discourages discrimination against those who would refuse vaccination such as loss of employment or enrollment.

The Department of Health along with local governments and civil society groups should continue to educate Filipinos about the benefits of coronavirus vaccines, according to the bill.

Ms. Robes said the mandatory vaccination programs is not uncommon, noting that there are laws requiring immunization against diseases such as Hepatitis-B.

More than 42 million coronavirus vaccines had been given out as of Sept. 21, with 19.02 million Filipinos having been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from an inter-agency task force. — Russell Louis C. Ku