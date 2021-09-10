The House committee on appropriations has approved the Office of the Vice-President’s P713.41-million budget for next year.

The panel approved the budget, which is 21% lower, without a hearing — consistent with the tradition of parliamentary courtesy to a co-equal government branch.

Under the spending plan, P139.58 million will go to personnel services, P558.5 million to maintenance and other operating expenses, P3.66 million to capital outlays and P11.37 million to retirement and life insurance premiums. — Russell Louis C. Ku