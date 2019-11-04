House approves bill deferring village polls

THE House of Representatives yesterday approved on third and final reading a proposal to defer village and youth elections from May 2020 to Dec. 2022.

Congressmen voted 194-6 in plenary to pass House Bill 4933, the substitute for 40 consolidated bills seeking to reschedule the elections.

The original bill, approved on first reading by the committee on suffrage and electoral reforms on Sept. 24, had set the new schedule for May 8, 2023.

But during floor debates, Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez introduced a change by setting the date to Dec. 5, 2022 to synchronize it with the version passed by Senate.

The House plenary accepted his proposal before approving the proposed measure after two days of debates and deliberations.

Under the bill, synchronized village and youth elections will be held every three years from Dec. 2022. If enacted, this will be the third time the elections will be postponed under the Duterte administration. — Delon Porcalla, Philippine Star