Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) Honda’s automobile business unit in the Philippines announces its “Summer Holiday Service Offers” promo, which features different discounts and deals offered until May 31, 2021, at select Honda Cars dealerships and service centers nationwide.

Customers may enjoy a 20% discount on select genuine parts, lubricants, fluids, and accessories such as PM 2.5 cabin filter, regular cabin filter, spark plug, battery, brake pad, brake shoe, mineral oil (10W30), super long life coolant, automatic transmission fluid, manual transmission fluid, power steering fluid, HCF-2 CVTF fluid, brake fluid, and our existing additives such as engine cleaner and engine oil treatment.

Moreover, in order to provide clean air within the cabin ensuring a safe drive during the new normal, a 20% discount is given on the Honda-approved air purifier.

Additionally, customers may enjoy buy one (1) take one (1) promo in select original equipped (OE) City (2013-2020) and BR-V (2017-2021) tires. A 50% off discount is available on every purchase of two (2) City and BR-V tires, inclusive of seven (7) year manufacturer warranty from date of production.

On top of all these offers, different Honda services such as the Free 30-Point Check-up, BLITZ 1-Hour Preventive Maintenance Service, and Mineral Oil (10W30)-Based Change Oil Package with a discounted price of PHP 1,700 from the original suggested retail price of PHP 1,915 (for out-of-warranty vehicles only).

To know more about the Summer Holiday Service Offers, and the latest HCPI news and promos, visit the nearest participating Honda Cars dealership, or access Honda Cars Philippines, Inc.'s VIRTUAL SHOWROOM through HCPI's official website at www.hondaphil.com .

