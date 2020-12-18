Honda officially launched the 5th generation All-New City

The all new Honda Cit has advanced features, now sportier with new RS variant

Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI), Honda’s automobile business unit in the Philippines officially launched the 5th generation All-New Honda City last October 22, 2020, Thursday evening via a virtual event streamed on HCPI’s official Facebook and YouTube pages.

Through the launch of the All-New City, with its stylish exterior design, outstanding interior space, and advanced technology, the brand asserts its 2030 vision of leading the advancement of mobility and enabling people around the world to improve their daily lives.

Moreover, the launch reaffirmed HCPI’s commitment to providing mobility to Filipinos especially on its 30 th year in the Philippines and continues to expand its presence in the market.

GRAND CONCEPT

Introduced in the Philippine market in 1996, the Honda City was first launched as an exclusive model for the Asian region and has become HCPI’s best-selling model over the years.

Advertisement

With over 131,000 units sold since its arrival in 1996, the City consistently reflected its core values of smart style, outstanding interior space and strong commanding presence through its sportier exterior, and comfortable and spacious interior that surpasses other subcompact sedans in the market.

Now on its 5 th generation, the All-New City was developed under the grand concept of “Ambitious Sedan”.

EXTERIOR

The All-New City’s exterior boasts a cutting-edge sleek design. With its thick long nose, lowered full height, and widened full width, the 5 th generation All-New City is now longer by 111 mm, wider by 54 mm, and lowered by 10mm, compared to the 4 th generation City.

It sports a new Chrome Front Grille that is paired with a new Front Bumper. The front fascia is even more stylish now with its new LED Daytime Running Lights across all variants that expresses its integrated solid wing face, and presents Halogen Projector Headlights for other variants. At the back, rear LED Tail Lamp is also now standard across all variants.

On the side, sharp horizontal character lines inspired by the Katana Blade In Motion is visible for a more commanding road presence.

For a more convenient driving experience, the All-New City maintains its Power Adjustable Door Mirrors across all variants, and Power Folding Door Mirrors with Integrated Side Turn Signals for the 1.5 RS CVT and 1.5 V CVT variants.

INTERIOR

The interior styling of the All-New City emphasizes high-quality textures and functional approach to achieve sophistication and comfort for both driver and passengers. Inside, it features a spacious cabin with soft pads and polished textures, plus accents to further enhance its high-class sedan feel.

Adding to the comfort and advanced features, the All-New City gets an upgrade with its new One Push Start System across all variants, specifically Smart Entry Keyless Entry System for 1.5 RS CVT and 1.5 V CVT, and Keyless Entry for 1.5 S CVT and 1.5 S MT variants.

Furthermore, the All-New City is now equipped with an 8-inch Advanced Touch screen Display Audio with Apple Car Play, Android Auto & WebLink, that is now available in 1.5 RS CVT, 1.5 V CVT and 1.5 S CVT variants.

Elevating comfort further, it is also inclusive of a new Air Conditioning Design with Rotary Knobs, Digital Display & Illumination.

The center console offers an ergonomic design that allows passengers to have their essentials within reach.

On the other hand, the 1.5 V CVT emphasizes a posh and sophisticated interior with Ivory accents and a high quality full black interior for the1.5 S CVT variant.

Rear passengers also get to enjoy additional comfort through the expanded leg room and knee clearance. On top of that, the 1.5 RS and 1.5 V CVT variants now include new Rear Ventilation to further enhance the comfort provided for rear passengers.

ALL-NEW CITY RS

The 5 th generation All-New City also inherits and embodies Honda’s sporty DNA through its new RS variant. For the first time in the Philippine market, the All-New Honda City is available in a 1.5 RS CVT variant that gives it a sportier and more premium look. The RS variant comes with a complete set of sporty upgrades including a High Gloss Black front grille with RS logo emblem, sporty front bumper and grille, full LED Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), LED Fog Lights, Sporty Black Power Folding Door Mirror with Integrated Side Turn Signals, Gloss Black Trunk Spoiler with RS logo, and a newly designed sporty 16-inch Alloy Wheels.

The cabin is fully equipped to reflect a complete look of sportiness with a combination o newly designed leather and suede seat material with Black and Red stitching interior trims, new Sport Pedals, 8 (4 + 4 Tweeters) Speakers, and a Multi-information Display with red illumination that are exclusively available for the 1.5 RS CVT variant.

It is also now equipped with a new Remote Engine Start, which is a first-time feature for the City, while Paddle Shifters are also offered for an engaging driving experience.

For added protection, a Side Curtain Airbag is available to enhance the safety of the passengers. All of these added features give the All-New City RS an even more enhanced sporty image.

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION

The All-New City is powered by a new 1.5-Liter 4 Cylinder DOHC i-VTEC engine to provide an ideal balance of performance and fuel efficiency. Coupled with Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT), this powertrain is able to produce up to a maximum power output of 121ps at 6,600 rpm and a maximum of 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm.

For those who prefer driving a Manual Transmission, a wide-range 6-Speed Manual Transmission option is available for the 1.5 S MT variant.

Similar to recent Honda City models, Honda’s Eco Assist System, which consists of the ECON mode and Eco-Coaching Ambient Light is still available to help encourage drivers to drive efficiently.

In addition, all passengers can enjoy their conversations inside the car with the All-New City’s lessened noise and vibration. Moreover, this is the first City to adopt spray polyurethane foam insulation at the bottom ends of the pillars, and the amount of sound absorber adopted for the engine under cover is 3.5 times more compared to the previous model. The thickness of the body is increased and stiffeners to suppress vibration is placed in each position to provide a quiet vibration-less cabin with a high-quality feeling.

SAFETY

As Honda continues to strengthen its “safety for everyone” global campaign, the All-New City continuously prioritizes safety through Honda’s G-force Control (G-CON) Collision Safety Body that enhances impact absorption for the added protection of passengers in the event a collision occurs.

To add to this, customers may expect top-notch collision safety performance on the All-New City through its advanced safety features that are now available across all variants. This includes Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and Power Door Locks with Speed Sensing Auto Lock.

Moreover, the 1.5 RS CVT and 1.5 V CVT variants are equipped with a Multi-view Rear Camera with dynamic guidelines.

Aside from the maintained Front Driver and Passenger Airbags, the All-New City further leveled up its safety feature as Side Airbags are applied across all variants.

With these superior safety features, the All-New City boasts a 5-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating as it gives customers better safety and peace of mind on the road.

AVAILABILITY AND COLORS

The All-New City is now available at all 34 Honda dealerships nationwide and comes in six (6) colors:

Ignite Red Metallic (New color; 1.5 RS CVT, 1.5 V CVT, and 1.5 S CVT)

Platinum White Pearl (New color; 1.5 RS CVT and 1.5 V CVT only)

Modern Steel Metallic

Taffeta White (1.5 S CVT and 1.5 S MT only)

Lunar Silver Metallic (1.5 V CVT and 1.5 S CVT only)

Crystal Black Pearl

*Platinum White Pearl- Additional PHP 20,000

As a treat to our customers, Honda will be offering the All-New City at the following Special Introductory Suggested Retail Prices from October 22, 2020 until December 31, 2020: Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-106761 Series of 2020

Furthermore, until December 31, 2020, all current Honda owners who will refer an All-New City buyer will receive PHP 5,000 worth of e-gift certificates for every successful referral. Interested referrers may visit www.hondaphil.com/promos/referral-program for more information. Terms and conditions apply.

To know more about the All-New City, visit the nearest Honda Cars dealership, or access Honda Cars Philippines, Inc.’s virtual showroom through HCPI’s official website at www.hondaphil.com