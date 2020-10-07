Holiday named NBA Teammate of the Year

NEW ORLEANS Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday won the NBA’s 2019-20 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award on Tuesday.

One of 12 nominees selected by a panel of league executives, Holiday received 53 of 267 first-place votes to finish with 1,041 total points. Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (48 first-place votes, 806 points) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Korver (26, 796) placed second and third, respectively.

Holiday, 30, averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 61 starts in 2019-20, his 11th season in the NBA and his seventh with New Orleans. — Reuters