Holiday Mall Hours 2020: Vista Mall, Starmall, Evia Lifestyle Center, NOMO – A Vista Lifestyle Center

With the holidays fast approaching, it is important for people to plan their shopping trips accordingly to avoid crowds and observe curfew hours, especially during this time. To avoid any problems when shopping for gifts for the family and for Christmas essentials, please take note of these malls schedule for this holiday season:

Vista Mall Global South, Vista Mall Las Piñas, Vista Mall Lakefront, Vista Mall Taguig:

December 1-23: Weekdays, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Weekends, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

December 24: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

December 25: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

December 26-30: Weekdays, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Weekends, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

December 31: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

January 1: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Vista Mall Daang Hari, Vista Mall Dasmariñas, Vista Mall General Trias, Vista Mall Kawit, Vista Mall Sta. Rosa:

December 1-23: Weekdays, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Weekends, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 24: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

December 25: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 26-30: Weekdays, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Weekends, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 31: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

January 1: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Vista Mall Tanza:

December 1-23: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 24: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

December 25: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 26-30: 10 a.m. – 9PM

December 31: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

January 1: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Vista Mall Antipolo:

December 1-23: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 24: a.m. – 8 p.m.

December 25: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

December 26-30: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 31: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

January 1: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Vista Mall Bataan:

December 1-23: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

December 24: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

December 25: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

December 26-30: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

December 31: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

January 1: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Vista Mall Iloilo:

December 1-23: Weekdays, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Weekends, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 24: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

December 25: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 26-30: Weekdays, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Weekends, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 31: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

January 1: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Vista Mall Malolos:

December 1-23: Weekdays, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Weekends, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 24: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

December 25: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 26-30: Weekdays, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Weekends, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 31: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

January 1: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Vista Mall Naga:

December 1-23: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

December 24: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

December 25: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

December 26-30: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

December 31: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

January 1: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Vista Mall Pampanga:

December 1-23: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

December 24: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

December 25: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

December 26-30: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

December 31: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

January 1: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Starmall Alabang:

December 1-23: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 24: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

December 25: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 26-30: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 31: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

January 1: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Starmall EDSA-Shaw, Starmall San Jose Del Monte:

December 1-23: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

December 24: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

December 25: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

December 26-30: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

December 31: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

January 1: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Starmall Talisay Cebu:

December 1-23: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 24: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

December 25: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 26-30: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 31: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

January 1: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Evia Lifestyle Center:

December 1-23: Weekdays, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Weekends, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

December 24: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

December 25: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

December 26-30: Weekdays, 10a.m. – 9 p.m.; Weekends, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

December 31: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

January 1: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

NOMO – A Vista Lifestyle Center:

December 1-23: Weekdays, 10 a.m – 8 p.m.; Weekends, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 24: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

December 25: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 26-30: Weekdays, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Weekends, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 31: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

January 1: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

These malls’ health and safety protocols remain in place so customers are advised to wear their face mask and face shield when inside mall premises and observe proper physical distancing at all times. Their safety remains to be a priority at Vista Mall and Starmall. It is the malls’ intention to ensure that customers’ shopping and dining experience at these malls continue to be safe and enjoyable.

