Holcim Philippines launches environment-friendly mortar

HOLCIM Philippines, Inc. unveiled a new mortar product that aims to improve the quality of walls, floors, and tile installation in building projects.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Wednesday, the company said its new product, Holcim Multifix, is a combination of sand and cement modified with polymer for better performance, and can be used just by adding water.

Holcim said the new product is produced in its dry mix plant, which removes the need to combine materials on the construction site, and maintains the right proportion for the application of the mortar.

“Being factory-produced significantly reduces wastage of building materials such as sand, thus making the product friendlier to the environment,” the company said.

Ramakrishna Maganti, Holcim senior vice president for marketing and innovation, said Holcim Multifix will help solve the common problems of builders in producing mortars such as high-quality raw materials and varying skill levels of workers.

Mr. Maganti said the poor quality of mortars is one of the reasons that affect the quality of walls.

He added that aside from being a wall plaster, Holcim Multifix can also be used for screeding, a finishing layer of concrete slabs for levelling floors, and also for tile laying.

“Holcim Multifix helps make it easier for our partner builders to produce good quality walls. It is factory-mixed using Holcim cement and quality sand for superior performance,” Mr. Maganti said.

“Since we are not screening sand, there will be less material wastage. Holcim Multifix is the only all-in-one drymix product in the Philippines,” he added.

Holcim said its new product will be initially retailed as 25-kilogram bags in select areas in Luzon and will be introduced in Mindanao by the first quarter of 2021.

On Wednesday, Holcim shares at the stock exchange fell 2.03% or 15 centavos to close at P7.25 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave