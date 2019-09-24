Hog cull still small compared to Vietnam, China — DA

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said the hog cull following the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) has totaled about 15,000 animals.

He also noted that a new outbreak was confirmed in a barangay in Antipolo, Rizal, which was reported two days ago.

“The total as of today (Monday) would now reach about 15,000 head,” Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar said at a news conference in Quezon City.

He said the culled pigs represent about 0.11% of the Philippines’ hog population of about 12.7 million head, which he said was a smaller proportion and also in absolute terms compared to the culls in ASF-affected neighbors like Vietnam and China.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, as of Sept. 20, China has culled about 1.17 million pigs, while Vietnam has culled more than 4.7 million.

“In this country because of the quarantine protocols that we have in place, we are able to contain (limit the culls to) this number and hope that everyone cooperates (to prevent a more rapid spread) of the disease,” he said.









The government has confirmed the disease in 12 barangays in the provinces of Rizal and Bulacan, including the Rizal capital of Antipolo, as well as Quezon City.

Mr. Dar said the culling of pigs within the one-kilometer radius follows proper protocols, which include collection of all hogs, killing them, and then burying or burning them; burning and burying them; and disinfecting the farms. — Vincent Mariel P. Galang