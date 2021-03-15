HOFA.PH offers signed sports memorabilia as a sound investment

DO you have extra cash and are looking to grow your money? The people behind authorized internet retailer Hall of Fame Authentics (HOFA.PH) advise to use it on signed sports memorabilia.

Established in 2018 by collector friends Ron Uy, Stephen Songco, and Elvis Gutierrez, HOFA offers authentic signed sports memorabilia to the “underserved” local market.

The online-based store gives Filipino collectors easy access to sports memorabilia they have always wanted, whether it be in basketball, baseball, football, soccer, golf, hockey, and boxing.

Its offerings vary from jerseys, basketball, sneakers, boxing gloves, posters and more.

HOFA has only the best deals in mind for its clients, which is why it makes sure they offer authenticated goods from major companies like Upper Deck, Panini, Steiner, and Fanatics.

Advertisement

Mr. Songco shared that while some may consider spending thousands on collectors’ items as a self-indulgent hobby, and maybe a stretch during these times, forward-looking fans and avowed collectors know it is a sound investment, as they themselves found throughout the years.

He went on to say that a few years back, he sold his car to own a signed, game-worn Michael Jordan sneaker for P400,000. Today, the value of those Air Jordan 11s has gone up to over P2 million.

Mr. Uy, for his part, invested in a pair of Kobe Bryant shoes for $5,000 before The Mamba’s retirement in 2016. It is now worth $20,000.

“We saw the value of sports heroes and their stories, and that they are represented by objects that become works of art. Their prices appreciate every year, especially for those signed by the sports greats. That’s why people should never be afraid of buying sports memorabilia. It is never, ever a dead investment,” said Mr. Songco in a release.

“Who knows how much its value can rise over the years? You might not be aware that a particular one you own has appreciated to as much as hundreds of thousands to millions of pesos already,” he added.

HOFA believes with the many significant happenings in the world of sports currently, memorabilia collection has gained much momentum, something it wants existing and potential collectors in the country to be part of.

Payment options on HOFA include credit card, PayPal, and installment plans to accommodate a varying range of budgets.

For more information, check it out on Facebook facebook.com/hofa.ph and Instagram @hofa.ph. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo