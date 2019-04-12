Hip Hop Dance tilt at the CCP

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), together with Hip Hop International Philippines presents the 2019 Philippine Hip Hop Dance Championship, with the eliminations happening on April 13, noon and 6 p.m., and the finals on April 14 at 1 p.m Around 70 crews and over 800 dancers are expected to participate this year. The dance championship will also be followed by the World Battles Philippines 2019 and After-party at the Cove Manila on April 14, 9 p.m.

Hip Hop International Philippines is the official Philippine affiliate of Hip Hop International which is based in Los Angeles, USA. Hip Hop International holds the World Hip Hop Dance Championship and World Battles annually. With over 50 countries and thousands of dancers participating, it has grown to be known as the “Olympics” of Hip Hop and Street Dance. The Philippines has been one of the strongest competitors in the competition, garnering back-to-back gold medals as well as numerous podium finishes in the past years. In the championship last August in Phoenix, Arizona, the Philippines took home four medals out of nine entries, with seven teams making it to the finals — the most teams coming from one country.

The competition has 5 divisions: Junior Division (5-9 members, 7-12 years old), Varsity Division (5-9 members, 13-17 years old), Adult Division (5-9 members, 18 and above), Megacrew Division (10-40 members) and the Minicrew Division (3 members).

For inquiries, contact the CCP Box Office at 832-3704.