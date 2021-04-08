‘Hindi ako nagsisisi, magpalit na po kayo ng SIM’: Baler local praises Globe 4G LTE SIM benefits

Globe customers in Baler, Aurora are now experiencing significant improvements in their call, SMS and data browsing services after upgrading to 5G-ready 4G LTE SIM cards from the old 3G SIMs.

By using the 5G ready 4G LTE SIM cards, customers are now taking advantage of Globe’s network migration to 4G LTE – the new standard of mobile data, in the capital town of Aurora province.

“Mabagal po internet noong nakaraan, pero ngayon mas malakas na po yung signal. Hindi ako nagsisisi. Magpalit na po kayo ng SIM para ma-experience nilang lahat ang malaking diperensya,” said Novelith Erjas, a Globe customer in Baler as she urged kababayans to make the switch now.

Erjas, who is also a student, added the improved internet connectivity gave her opportunities to accomplish more compared to her 3G SIM card use. She also admitted that it took her sometime to make the upgrade which she regretted.

“Noong una ayoko pang magpalit ng SIM. Pero nung nalaman ko na mas maganda yung 4G, na-appreciate ko na. Mas na-e-enjoy na ngayon ang pag i-internet at hindi na hassle sa signal. Dati ang akala ko mahina ang signal ng Globe. Yun pala kailangan ko pa lang magpalit, from 3G to 4G LTE,” she said.

Globe has made 13 site upgrades in four towns of Aurora province namely Baler, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora and San Luis in the past few months and is looking to modernize its entire network in the province.

“We are happy to inform our customers in Baler, Aurora that they now have access to clearer calls, real time sending and receipt of SMS and lower latency in browsing their favorite sites by simply upgrading their SIM cards and ensuring that the devices they are using are 4G LTE capable ones,” said Joel Agustin, Globe Senior Vice President for Program Delivery, Network Technical Group.

In order to help customers in Baler migrate faster and with ease, Globe has designated the following establishments to help them upgrade their SIM cards for FREE:

Maricel Store in Barangay Buhangin

Grace Store in Barangay Suclayin

Flora Store in Barangay Sabang

Customers will still keep their old numbers when they switch to 4G LTE SIM cards. If quarantine protocols in their respective areas will allow, customers can also go to the nearest Globe Store to change their SIM cards. For more information, please go to https://www.globe.com.ph/help/mobile-internet/lte/faqs.html#gref.

Customers who wish to upgrade their mobile devices who are outside Baler can also check any Globe store to see the affordable and available 5G-ready 4G/LTE capable mobile devices.

Globe’s aggressive and sustained network builds and upgrades are showing enhanced overall customer data experience as the telco emerged as the most improved in mobile average download speed across all technologies to 16.44 Mbps in Q4 2020 from 13.50 Mbps in Q4 2019, a 22% improvement according to Ookla data.

Globe supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG), specifically UN SDG No. 9 which emphasizes the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the 10 United Nations Global Compact principles and 10 UN SDGs.