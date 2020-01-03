High court rejects lawsuits vs EDSA bus ban

THE Supreme Court has dismissed several lawsuits seeking to stop the government from banning provincial buses from the main EDSA highway.

In a three-page notice, the court said the three lawsuits separately filed by lawmakers violated the doctrine of hierarchy of courts.

It said the plaintiffs should have first gone to a trial or appellate court, which can resolve factual questions raised by the suit. The high court said it could only look at the lawsuit if it exclusively raises legal questions.

“Petitioners question the manner by which the challenged regulation was approved, which necessitates the presentation of evidence on the procedure undertaken by the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA),” the tribunal said.

“The issue of whether the ban of provincial bus terminals along EDSA eases traffic congestion is likewise factual in that it requires showing of verified data or statistics,” it added.

“These factual questions require reception of evidence and/or hearing, which must be relegated to the Court of Appeals or to the proper trial court,” it added. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas