HiDok app aims to end waiting time at clinics

DAVAO CITY — Patients waiting in line, sometimes for hours, outside a doctor’s clinic is a common sight in the Philippines, either in public or private medical facilities.

HiDok Inc., a Davao-based company led by a nurse, aims to change that landscape through an application, in both online and offline platforms, that will make appointment setting more efficient and convenient.

“We are making it easier for patients to schedule their appointment without asking their (doctors’) secretaries and without spending precious times waiting outside of their clinic,” HiDok Chief Executive Officers Aljabier A. Sangkigay, said in an interview.

Mr. Sangkigay, who has also ventured into hospital operations with two 36-bed facilities in Maguindanao and Cotabato City, said they are now in discussions with potential investors for expanding their product that went online about a month ago.

Vic Melvin L. Cabatbat, HiDok chief financial officer, said they will need about P25 million to operate three hubs, including the one in Davao City, which currently has a network of 180 physicians.

Mr. Cabatbat said they are assessing the different funding schemes offered by venture capitalists.

“We are scrutinizing the offers,” said Mr. Cabatbat, who also has a nursing degree but has been engaged in a machinery business.

Aside from setting schedules, the HiDok app is also envisioned to allow patients to access their electronic medical records (EMR).

“But the EMRs will only become part of the application once we get a (bigger) number of registered patients and doctors,” he said.

Mr. Sangkigay said the business plan targets a revenue stream from joining fees, charges on appointments set, and from advertisers.

“Right now, registering with the application is still free,” he said. — Carmelito Q. Francisco