Here’s how everyone partied together in the same location at Heineken’s 5-Star Christmas Party without being physically together

Christmas. A season that’s supposed to be filled with parties and festivities is suddenly less merry this time around. Gone are the over-the-top Christmas parties, the large gatherings, and even the intimate reunions with your friends. While holiday celebrations this year may not be traditional, there are surely other ways to do it.

On December 18, Heineken hosted a virtual party by treating guests with a 5-Star Christmas Package complete with items that upgraded their Christmas celebration at home into a 5-star party. In a way, Heineken brought the party to their guests by delivering these packages straight to their homes. Inside were five bottles of the limited edition Heineken Magnum 1.5L premium quality beer, made especially to share with others. Bar chow from Verde was delivered fresh, on the same day to enjoy with Heineken.

To complete the party-at-home vibes, festive fairy lights and sparkly balloons were also included in the package.

For the virtual event, Heineken also collaborated with the most sought-after DJs to create party playlists for the 5-Star event. This includes curated music from DJ Carlo Atendido for Top 40s, DJ Tolo Marvelous for Hip-hop, and DJ Samantha Nicole for House.

Some of the guests were YouTube star Rei Germar, TV actors David Licauco and Dominique Roque, social media influencer Kerwin King, and power couple models Christi McGarry and Eduardo Lara. 10 randomly-selected giveaway winners joined the festivities as well. Here’s what’s clever! The party was only held in the same Instagram location: Heineken. This made it possible for Heineken to bring everyone together while all were apart. Check out #Heineken5StarParty on Instagram and you’ll see how everyone celebrated the 5-Star Christmas Party at home.

Although the 5-Star Christmas Party is over, the celebration doesn’t stop there. You can upgrade your Christmas party at home into 5-stars with the limited-edition Heineken Magnum 1.5L bottle. Order yours now at Drinkies.ph and get it delivered within 60 minutes (within Metro Manila only). Use the code: DRINKIESFIRST to get P250 off on your first order with a minimum purchase of P1,500. Get one for yourself and for your family or friends, too! These champagne-like bottles are not only made for sharing but also for gifting, no wrappers needed. Now you and your family or friends can upgrade your Christmas celebration with premium quality beer from Heineken. Cheers!

Heineken Magnum 1.5L is also available in supermarkets. To learn more, visit: https://bit.ly/34CIdr0

