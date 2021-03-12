Healthway partners with Ateneo’s medical school

Healthway Philippines, Inc. formalized its partnership with the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health (ASMPH), making it the school’s affiliate community clinic.

This is part of an existing agreement between Ayala Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (AC Health) and Ateneo Professional Schools that aims to develop projects on healthcare advocacy, research, and recruitment and training.

The partnership allows fourth and fifth year ASMPH students to complete their clerkship and internship at Healthway’s clinics under the supervision of the clinics’ professionals.

“We are excited to welcome future Atenean doctors into Healthway and provide them opportunities to enhance their patient care advocacy, ensure their professional competence, and maximize the resources available for learning and formation, especially in this time of crisis when we need them most,” AC Health President and Chief Executive Officer Paolo Maximo F. Borromeo said in a statement on Friday.

ASMPH students will be given practical skills training in line with the school’s advocacy for health leadership, public health research, and community engagement.

“Through the years, we continue to take pride in our Atenean doctors who have served in the leadership and medical teams of AC Health’s network, and [we] are excited to open up this experience to our students, working towards providing quality and accessible healthcare to patients,” Ateneo Professional Schools Vice President John Paul C. Vergara said.

The first batch of interns from ASMPH began their rotations at selected Healthway family and multi-specialty clinics in January.

“AC Health and the Ateneo Professional Schools [will] continue to work towards our shared vision of creating an integrated healthcare ecosystem which relies on doctors that are more than just clinicians, but are also dynamic leaders and social catalysts,” Mr. Borromeo said.

AC Health, healthcare arm of Ayala Corp., acquired the Healthway network from Hong Kong’s HKR International Ltd. in 2019. The network operates family clinics, multi-specialty centers, and corporate clinics all over the Philippines.

Ayala Corp. reported a 51% decrease in net income to P17.1 billion in 2020. Ayala shares at the exchange went up by 0.26% or P2.00 on Friday to close at P775.00. — Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte