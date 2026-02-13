Filipino parents are urged to take a second look at foods marketed to children, as these are a major source of excess sugar that could lead to various health risks, according to The Medical City (TMC).

Over a third of foods marketed to young children were found to contain sugars or sweeteners, according to a 2024 study by UNICEF Philippines and the Consortium for Improving Complementary Foods in Southeast Asia (COMMIT).

Added sugars are not only found in obvious treats like candies but are also present in many other foods that do not seem sweet, TMC said in a statement. Ingredients such as sucrose, maltodextrin, and corn syrup are commonly added to improve taste and palatability, yet these products are still positioned as food for kids.

Dr. Marthony “Ato” P. Basco, a pediatrician at The Medical City Ortigas, said excessive sugar intake can cause long-term risks to children.

“Obesity and being overweight are linked to diabetes, hypertension, allergies such as asthma, and even some forms of cancer in the future,” Dr. Basco said in a statement.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that one in 10 Filipino children aged 5 to 10 is considered overweight, with intake of “unhealthy foods” being pointed out as the main culprit.

Apart from weight issues, Dr. Basco also noted that excessive sugar can cause dental problems, hyperactivity, difficulty regulating energy levels, and a preference for sweet flavors, which may lead to picky eating habits.

To curb excessive sugar intake among children, TMC urged parents to choose milk — a foundation of children’s nutrition — preferably fresh milk or formula with minimal added modifications.

It also recommended avoiding milk products with added sugars such as sucrose or maltodextrin, to preserve the nutritional integrity of milk while supporting healthier eating habits. — Edg Adrian A. Eva