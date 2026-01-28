AXA Philippines Life and General Insurance Co. launched a digital mental health tool that can assess emotional well-being and provide recommended actions, helping address Filipinos’ lack of awareness on how to deal with mental health challenges.

A recent AXA Mind Health study shows that although 65% of Filipinos are aware of what mental health issues look like, only about a third of those surveyed said they know what to do when they themselves or others face these challenges.

Paul Ferrer Cheng, head of research and development at Mind You, AXA Philippines’ partner in mental health, said the disconnection between awareness and action poses real risks, as the lack of response to existing mental health conditions may result in long-term emotional and economic tolls.

“We need to ensure that Filipinos not only recognize mental health issues, but also know how to respond,” he said in a statement released Tuesday.

“Without that, we risk letting early warning signs escalate into long-term distress.”

AXA also found that people who are well informed about mental health and how to address it are more likely to report positive well-being and experience better outcomes than those who do not.

The platform, called the “Mind Health Self-check,” allows users to better understand their emotional well-being for improved mental health management.

Accessible through a website, the tool evaluates three critical areas of a person’s life: current state of mind, skills and beliefs, and lifestyle.

Users answer a set of detailed questions, after which a Mind Health Index Score is generated using AXA’s proprietary methodology. The score ranges from 0 to 100, with users classified into four categories.

A score of more than 68 indicates flourishing, the highest level, reflecting excellent emotional, social, and physiological well-being. Scores from 57 to 68 indicate getting by, or a stable state, while scores between 43 and 57 reflect languishing, characterized by low motivation and well-being. Scores below 43 indicate struggling, marked by difficulty and distress in many areas, often linked to emotional and psychosocial impairment.

The tool then provides self-help guides and tips on how to improve well-being, as well as an option that directs users to AXA’s mental health services.

AXA said it offers free mental health counseling, while its largest superior critical illness plan, Health Max Elite, provides coverage for select mental health conditions.

AXA Philippines is a joint venture between the France-based AXA Group and listed conglomerate GT Capital Holdings, Inc. — Edg Adrian A. Eva