Hele Sleep Diagnostics, a local specialized sleep clinic, is offering a conducive space for people with sleep apnea that combines hospital-level care with premium, hotel-quality comfort.

Sleep apnea can affect individuals of all ages, from children to older adults, causing disrupted breathing, frequent waking, snoring, or sleeping with the mouth open. Individuals with sleep apnea may also appear unusually tired or exhibit hyperactivity.

Hele, which means “lullaby” or “cradle song” in Filipino, was founded by Jacky Ang and Perkin Chai, inspired by their first-hand experiences with their children. They first noticed easily overlooked signs, such as their kids sleeping with their mouths open or appearing unusually tired.

As the couple went through the required tests and overnight studies, they experienced how intimidating the process can be for children. This inspired them to research sleep apnea and available treatment options, eventually leading to the creation of Hele.

“We wanted to know what we could do to give our kids the best chance for better sleep,” Ms. Ang said in a statement. “We wanted to build a clinic where patients and their families can feel safe, relaxed, and cared for, in a more private, stress-free space even while undergoing a test,” she added.

Hele’s services include a private room at Makati Diamond Hotel that accommodates both patients and family caregivers, allowing them to move around and enjoy the hotel’s amenities. The package also includes a basic testing package at no extra charge.

Ms. Ang said that tests are monitored by sleep-trained technicians, with results interpreted by a sleep doctor.

A 2019 study on the global burden of sleep apnea estimated that 711 million to 961 million adults worldwide are affected, with 272 million to 458 million experiencing moderate to severe forms.

Hele said that if someone is showing common symptoms of sleep apnea, it is best to consult a doctor. — Edg Adrian A. Eva