A 40-bed capacity charity ward was unveiled by St. Luke’s Medical Center (SLMC)–Quezon City on Monday, which seeks to provide free, high-quality healthcare to indigent Filipino patients.

Called the Evelyn D. Ang/ Daña Charity Ward, it is a general medical ward funded through the St. Luke’s Medical Center Foundation Inc. (SLMCFI) along with its key donors.

SLMC President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dennis P. Serrano said that the poorest patients identified through social service evaluation will be prioritized and will receive fully free medication, while patients identified at a higher tier will have a partial or majority portion of their hospital bills covered.

“If you are ill and you cannot afford healthcare, this is the place for you,” Mr. Serrano told reporters on the sidelines of the launch event.

The ward, which has been operating since Nov. 10, is providing both inpatient and outpatient services to indigent patients, especially those in disadvantaged areas within and outside Metro Manila.

“One of the really poorly served areas medically in our country are the far-flung provinces. So, we provided arrangements so that these patients can be served here,” Mr. Serrano said.

He also noted that the ward adds to SLMC’s existing social service program, which can cater to at least a hundred patients per year and will be operated under the hospital’s same departments and specialists.

The Evelyn D. Ang/Daña Charity Ward’s seed funding came from business tycoon Philip T. Ang to cover patients’ bills, along with contributions from other donors through SLMCFI.

Mr. Serrano said that SLMCFI continuously searches for donors to ensure the charity ward’s continuation in the coming years. — Edg Adrian A. Eva