To boost the immune system against influenza-like illnesses (ILI), which have seen a spike in some areas of the country, it is important to get enough sleep and take supplements like vitamin C, according to an Emmy Award–winning host and naturopathic doctor.

“Sleep is the way we give our immune system a chance to fight back,” Dr. James Rouse, an American award-winning host, producer, and naturopathic doctor, told reporters during the Healthy Options Philippines forum on Tuesday in Manila.

“Sleep is where everything comes to life, particularly your natural killer cells. Your natural killer cells are what fight viruses and bacteria,” Mr. Rouse said.

At least seven hours of quality sleep is the recommended duration for everyone, regardless of age, according to Harvard Medical School. This allows the body to fully recover and helps prevent high-risk diseases such as diabetes, stroke, and heart disease.

However, most Filipinos (56%) sleep an average of only six and a half hours a day, making the country the most sleep-deprived in Asia and the fourth most in the world, according to a 2023 study by consumer research and data analytics company Milieu Insight.

Given Filipino’s lack of sleep, Mr. Rouse recommended reducing sugar intake, noting that it paralyzes the body’s natural killer cells — the body’s first line of defense against infections.

“Think of it this way, the front line of your army is your natural killer cells,” Mr. Rouse said.

“If you have a lot of sugar in your diet, those soldiers are asleep, and viruses and bacteria can just run over you. So, it’s very important to reduce sugar,” he added.

Mr. Rouse also recommended taking an adequate amount of vitamin C, either through food or supplement intake, to boost the body’s immune system against diseases like ILI.

The Department of Health said ILIs are severe infections caused by viruses such as Influenza A and B, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and Rhinovirus.

The country’s total cases of ILI reached 6,547 from Sept. 28 to Oct. 11, a 25% decrease from 8,628 in the same period last year, according to a statement from the DOH.

Some areas, such as Quezon Province, reported a 149% spike in cases, with 2,887 recorded from January 1 to October 20 this year, compared to 1,157 in the same period last year, according to the province’s health office.

However, the DOH clarified that there is no outbreak, and the country is only experiencing the flu season.

Despite lower cases, strict preventive measures, such as handwashing and wearing a face mask when symptomatic, are still necessary to avoid illness. — Edg Adrian A. Eva