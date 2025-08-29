According to market research firm CGA by NIQ, 42% of Filipino drinkers have reduced their alcohol consumption—significantly above the Asia-Pacific average decline of 30%.

“The shift toward mindful consumption is not a passing trend, but a cultural reset that’s redefining how, when, and why people drink,” CGA by NIQ Head of On Premise APAC James Phillips said in a news release.

The research found that several factors impact alcohol moderation across APAC. Prioritization of well-being at 41% remains a key driver for the reduced intake, followed by cost-cutting measures at 25% to save more money.

The study added that while some are completely avoiding alcohol, 31% of those who still drink in moderation prefer to only drink on special occasions.

Meanwhile, 32% of APAC alcohol consumers have tried a low-alcohol or alcohol-free drink at a bar, restaurant, or similar venue. Among all of the alcohol-free categories, beer is the most appealing drink ahead of wine and spirits.

“It presents big challenges for suppliers, manufacturers and operators, including the need to cater for moderating guests without alienating core consumers,” Mr. Philips said.

“Brands that can gain a deep understanding of this complex recalibration and adapt nimbly will be the ones that stay relevant in the months and years ahead,” he added.

Young alcohol drinkers

Donnabel Tubera-Panes, medical officer IV of Baguio City Health Services Office, said in a webinar hosted by the National Institutes of Health – Health Promotion Program (NIH-HPP) in April that monthly alcohol consumption among 10 to 19-year-old Filipinos doubled from 2021 to 2023.

This phenomenon among the youth is associated with impaired brain functions such as reduced emotional and behavioral control, decreased coordination, slowed breathing, and slowed heart rate, the NIH-HPP said in a Facebook post.

“Advocates stress that no level of alcohol consumption is truly safe,” it said. “To reduce the risk of disease and protect quality of life, they urged the public to choose an alcohol-free lifestyle.”

The group added that the government must also strengthen public health measures by increasing excise taxes on alcohol, as well as tobacco and vape products, which pose significant threats to the health of the people.

In the 2026 Budget of Expenditures and Sources of Financing (BESF), the government projects to collect ₱359.65 billion in excise taxes on selected goods, up 9.35% from this year’s ₱328.9 billion.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) said on Monday that it expects to collect P132.07 billion in excise taxes from alcohol products, and P42.09 billion from sugar-sweetened beverages. – Almira Louise S. Martinez