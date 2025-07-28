Nearly 64% of Filipinos are part of the workforce, powering the economy, supporting families, and sustaining communities. Protecting their health is not only a public health imperative, but also a strategic investment in the nation’s future.

Despite being a cornerstone of preventive healthcare, adult vaccination remains underutilized in the Philippines. Vaccine-preventable diseases such as influenza and pneumonia continue to affect working-age adults, especially during the rainy season. These illnesses not only endanger individual health but also reduce productivity and place a heavy burden on the healthcare system and household incomes.

At a recent Health Connect media forum themed “Adult Immunization: A Smart Investment,” a distinguished panel of health experts emphasized the importance of adult vaccination as a cost-effective way to keep Filipino adults healthy and the economy strong.

Dr. Eric Tayag, former Health Undersecretary and forum host, underscored the value of adult immunization in light of the country’s growing adult population, many of whom are active in the workforce.

“Vaccines against influenza, pneumococcal disease, herpes zoster, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) not only prevent illness, but also yield up to 90 times return on investment through health gains, reduced healthcare costs, and improved productivity — with net benefits reaching up to $4,637 per vaccinated individual,” Dr. Tayag said.

Dr. Rontgene Solante, adult infectious disease specialist and former president of the Philippine College of Physicians (PCP), emphasized that immunization is not just for children as it is equally essential for adults. As people age, immune function declines, a process called immunosenescence, while the presence of comorbidities increases, raising the risk of infections and complications.

Dr. Solante cited a study showing that influenza caused an estimated 5,424 deaths annually in the Philippines from 2006 to 2015, mostly among adults aged 60 and older. He identified senior citizens as a priority group for seasonal influenza vaccination.

“Adult vaccination helps prevent the spread of infectious diseases both at home and in the workplace. It is particularly critical in protecting vulnerable populations such as the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and those with underlying medical conditions,” Dr. Solante said.

Dr. Augusto Nicollo Salalima, a member of the Council of Preventive Cardiology of the Philippine Heart Association (PHA), pointed to a strong link between respiratory infections and cardiovascular events. “About 30% of heart attacks are preceded by an upper respiratory tract infection,” he noted.

Dr. Salalima explained that pathogens such as influenza viruses, streptococcal pneumonia, and the COVID-19 virus contribute to atherosclerosis or the buildup of plaque in the arteries, which can lead to heart attacks and strokes. He said influenza and pneumococcal vaccines reduce the risk of cardiovascular complications by lowering systemic inflammation.

Compared to unvaccinated individuals, those who receive the flu vaccine are 40% to 60% less likely to require a doctor’s visit due to influenza; 26% less likely to die from flu-related complications; and 82% less likely to require intensive care for flu-related illnesses such as heart attack, arrhythmia, and stroke.

Dual vaccination with influenza and pneumococcal vaccines significantly reduces the risk of death due to heart attack, heart failure, and stroke in older adults. Dr. Solante also recommended RSV vaccination for seniors, as RSV infections may pose a similar or higher risk of hospitalization and death compared to influenza.

He explained that a herpes zoster (shingles) infection doubles the risk of a heart attack in the first week and increases stroke risk by 80% within two weeks. One in three adults aged 50 or older is at risk of developing shingles when the varicella-zoster virus reactivates in adulthood. The shingles vaccine is the only protection against herpes zoster and its painful complication, postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

From an economic standpoint, the benefits of adult vaccination clearly outweigh the costs, according to Dr. Valerie Gilbert Ulep, senior research fellow and director of the Health Economics and Finance Program at the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS).

Dr. Ulep noted that adult immunization reduces medical expenses, prevents complications, lowers hospitalization rates, reduces absenteeism, improves job performance, and prevents premature deaths. It also relieves pressure on an already burdened healthcare system. He cited the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation for countries to implement strong seasonal influenza immunization programs to strengthen pandemic preparedness.

Dr. Ulep estimated the annual hospitalization cost of influenza among working-age Filipinos at P1.6 billion, with foregone wages at P64 million. Outpatient care costs reach P5.5 billion, with an average of four workdays lost per case. Productivity losses are estimated at nearly P6 billion.

“Altogether, these preventable losses total P14 billion to P15 billion annually,” Dr. Ulep said. “A well-implemented adult vaccination program could save the country from these substantial economic and health setbacks.”

Dr. Salalima echoed the urgent need to act: “Scientific societies and health agencies strongly recommend influenza and pneumococcal vaccination for individuals with cardiovascular disease and for high-risk groups such as those over age 65 and people with hypertension or diabetes. It’s time to turn these recommendations into action.”

Health Connect is co-organized by the Philippine Medical Association, the Philippine Foundation for Vaccination, and the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines, with support from Sanofi. For more information about adult vaccination, consult your doctors.

Teodoro B. Padilla is the executive director of Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines which represents the biopharmaceutical medicines and vaccines industry in the country. Its members are in the forefront of research and development efforts for COVID-19 and other diseases that affect Filipinos.