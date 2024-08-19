Taal Volcano has been observed releasing volcanic smog or vog for the past 24 hours, prompting the health bureau to issue warnings.

Vog is a mixture of sulfur dioxide and other gases that combine with atmospheric oxygen, moisture, dust, and sunlight, resulting in a ‘hazy mixture’ that diminishes visibility in affected areas, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The Department of Health (DOH) issued health warnings for affected areas, primarily Batangas, as vog can result in various irritations.

“Maaring magdulot ng iritasyon sa mga mata, lalamunan at respiratory tract na maaring maging malubha depende sa konsentrasyon o tagal ng pagkalanghap. (It can cause irritation to the eyes, throat, and respiratory tract, which can become severe depending on the concentration or duration of exposure).” According to a health advisory from the DOH.

Meanwhile, volcanic earthquakes and phreatic explosions have not been recorded in the past 24 hours, but they remain possible hazards as Taal Volcano remains at Alert Level 1, according to PHIVOLCS.

PHIVOLCS reminded that entry into Taal Volcano Island (Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ) and flying any aircraft close to the volcano are strictly prohibited, as the volcano remains in a state of low-level unrest. – Edg Adrian A. Eva