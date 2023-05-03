ST. LUKE’s Medical Center has named Dennis P. Serrano as its new president and chief executive officer (CEO) as part of its innovation efforts, it said in a statement last week.

His appointment, which the hospital’s board of trustees approved on April 26, took effect on May 1.

Mr. Serrano replaced Arturo S. De La Peña, who now leads St. Luke’s Medical Research and Policy Institute and St. Luke’s Innovation and Transformation Center.

“SLMC ushers in a new leadership that would allow the hospital to continue to deliver high-quality health services to its patients while remaining at the forefront of medical innovation,” it said.

Mr. Serrano graduated from the University of the Philippines (UP) College of Medicine in 1989, finished his residency training in urology at the Philippine General Hospital in 1994 and got his master’s degree in Hospital Administration from UP Manila in 2005.

He also headed St. Luke’s Robotic Radical Prostatectomy program in 2010 and held leadership roles in various local and international medical associations.

“His expertise, experience and commitment to excellence will be instrumental in leading SLMC to provide the best care for its patients and community,” the hospital said. “He plans to focus on enhancing the patient experience and the culture of care for its employees.”

St. Luke’s operates two hospitals — one in Quezon City and another in Bonifacio Global City. It also has an extension clinic in Ermita, Manila. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave