P&G PHILIPPINES is recalling Sangobion Kids (Iron + Vitamin B-Complex) in the Philippines due to the potential presence of ethylene glycol, a toxic organic compound used to make polyester and antifreeze, above the allowable limits.

According to P&G, early signs of ethylene glycol ingestion include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, headache, and an altered mental state; symptoms of acute kidney injury like inability to pass or reduced urine, lower back pain; or additional symptoms of irritability, lethargy, pale appearance, decreased muscle tone, and loss of appetite in younger kids.

“We decided to take precautionary measures including the voluntary recall of all batches of Sangobion Kids 100 ml. Though the issue only impacted some batches, we are recalling all batches out of an abundance of caution,” P&G Philippines said in a Dec. 13 statement.

The recall, issued in consultation with the Philippine Food and Drug Administration, is limited to Sangobion Kids 100 ml, indicated for the treatment and prevention of iron deficiency anemia (IDA) in children, sold in the Philippines.

“P&G is working closely with regulators to determine the source of the issue. Raw material purchased by P&G’s contract manufacturer was found to have unintended presence of ethylene glycol. The raw material may have been adulterated before it reached the contract manufacturer. A full investigation of the supply chain is ongoing,” P&G added.

Those who have purchased the said product are advised to stop using it. Retailers, pharmacies, and healthcare professionals are also requested to stop its distribution.

For more information, contact sangobion.com.ph/contactus, 8894-3955 (Metro Manila), or 1800-1888-8008 (outside Metro Manila). Parents can contact the National Poison Management and Control Center at 8524-1078 if their child has consumed the product and is experiencing adverse reactions.