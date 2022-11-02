MakatiMed accredited by DoH as cancer specialty center

The cancer center of Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed) has been accredited by the Department of Health (DoH) based on its use of a multidisciplinary approach to treating and managing the disease, its board-certified staff, and its access to the latest cancer care technologies and modalities. The center has existing partnerships with the University of California-Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center and Stanford Medical Center, which include on-site clinical rotation in various oncology subspecialties, the development of an international Cancer Care Network, a cancer registry in MakatiMed, a second opinion program, and participation in various training programs for cancer care. For more information, contact MakatiMed On-Call at 8888-8999, e-mail mmc@makatimed.net.ph, or visit www.makatimed.net.ph. Follow @IamMakatiMed on Facebook and Twitter.

Philips pushes air purifiers with return to face-to-face classes, onsite work

Air-conditioned rooms without access to outside air can be cleaned with air purifiers with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration systems. HEPA filters work by forcing air through a fine mesh that traps pollutants such as pollen, pet dander, dust mites, and tobacco smoke. Portable air purifiers that use HEPA filters as the primary mechanism of air cleaning are both easy to install and can be placed in different areas of a classroom and other indoor spaces. The Philips 800 Series Air Purifier can help indoor spaces clean by filtering viruses, allergens, or pollutants in areas up to 48 square meters. It uses multilayer filtration technology to catch dust and air, while the NanoProtect HEPA filter is designed to capture over 99% of particles as small as 0.003 microns, which is smaller than the smallest known virus. Philips Air Purifiers are available on Lazada.

MediCard offers coverage for elderly

MediCard, a health and maintenance organization (HMO), offers several packages for senior citizens. MediCard Select members only pay for the services they use; remaining funds can be refunded. The plan covers hospitalization, outpatient treatment, and preventive healthcare. Members who are 30 years old and above are entitled to an annual physical exam (APE) that includes eight blood chemistries: fasting blood sugar, total cholesterol, uric acid, creatinine, BUN, HDL, LDL, and triglycerides. The refundable revolving fund starts at P58,000 for those over 60 years old. MediCard VIP, meanwhile, allows patients to pick their doctors while covering treatments in five-star hospitals, executive checkups, and pre-existing conditions. A partnership with Assist America provides referrals to doctors and medical monitoring in case of an emergency, on top of transportation with an escort to return home. Other privileges include access to the MediCard Lifestyle Center, which includes fitness and conference rooms, weight loss programs, dietary counseling, diamond peel at its Skin and Body clinic, and yoga classes at Surya Fitness. Annual premium starts at P32,993 for those who are 61 to 65 years old. For more information, visit www.medicardphils.com.