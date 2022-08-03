MONDIAL Medical Technologies has been named the local distributor of the digital radiography (DR) products of Agfa, a Belgium-headquartered multinational.

Agfa’s DR 100s is a mobile digital radiology system that enables “first-time right” imaging at low radiation doses.

This allows for faster workflow in the department, and thus better patient care and diagnosis, according to Ahmad Damiri Mustafa, ASEAN product marketing manager for Agfa Healthcare.

“For us to develop these systems, it is important for us to get feedback from our customer,” he said at the July 27 product launch. “It helps us [help them] with the challenges they are facing.”

Because of its mobility, the Agfa DR 100s can be maneuvered in small spaces, enabling staff members to do imaging at the bedside, wards, and operating rooms. It is also equipped with MUSICA, Agfa’s intelligent image processing technology, which enables high image quality while using the lowest possible patient radiation dose.

“We are very confident with the AGFA Mobile DR 100s as our debut product to the rest of the Agfa healthcare line,” said Angel V. Yrastorza, managing director of Mondial Medical Technologies, in a press release. “Its technology is cut above the rest of the competition which Mondial looks for in all its offerings as we aim to be at the forefront of the industry.”

Meanwhile, Agfa also announced that it will launch Valory, which can act either as a back-up or the main system depending on the size of the hospital, in February 2023.

“[Valory] can be configured to fit the needs of the radiology department, and features automatic movements that help the department increase its productivity and lessen patient wait times,” said Edison B. Laserna, Agfa Healthcare’s country business development manager for the Philippines.

The total DR business in the Philippines is estimated at $1.2 billion, he added.

Negotiations are ongoing with hospitals interested in the DR 100s, Mondial said in an e-mail. — Patricia B. Mirasol

