DIGITAL film imaging company Fujifilm expects its medical systems business to make up a significant portion of its global sales target of over P1 trillion by 2024. Its goal now is to become known as a “total healthcare company.”

Fujifilm, which began as photographic film manufacturer Fuji Photo Film, evolved over the pandemic to provide healthcare technologies like X-ray, computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, and endoscopy machines to Philippine hospitals.

“We now have medical devices, copiers, and graphic machines. We want to deliver how Fujifilm diversified,” said Ryo Nagaoka, president of Fujifilm Philippines, Inc., in a virtual roundtable on June 22.

In its tenth year of operations in the country, the company diversified into four segments: healthcare (medical equipment), materials (graphic systems, recording media), business innovation (office devices, printers), and imaging (cameras, photo printing).

Over the pandemic, Fujifilm has installed medical equipment, such as mobile X-ray machines, in private and government hospitals, most notably in the Philippine General Hospital.

“Even now we are still installing these. We have a variety of products [which] offer an entire solution proposal in order for hospitals to [have a] more flexible and effective workflow,” Mr. Nagaoka said.

Fujifilm offers equipment integrated with information technology systems. The company expanded its services after it acquired the diagnostic imaging business Hitachi, Ltd. in 2020, which also covered in-vitro diagnostic systems and the picture archiving and communications system.

It also recently secured Food and Drug Administration approvals for two products relevant to easing the pandemic crisis: the mobile digital X-ray system FDR Nano and the Fujifilm COVID-19 Ag Test Kit.

“With our variety of core technologies… and through innovation, we developed new products and services,” said Mr. Nagaoka. “Now we are centering our promotion in terms of our medical systems.” — Brontë H. Lacsamana