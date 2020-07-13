Health agency says home quarantine OK

THE Health department on Monday said it wasn’t advising against home quarantine for coronavirus patients showing mild or no symptoms as long as safeguards are in place.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario S. Vergeire noted that home quarantine helps to avoid burdening government facilities, noting that 12,684 suspect and probable patients were under home quarantine.

People being isolated at their homes should have their own rooms and bathrooms, otherwise they should stay at temporary monitoring and treatment facilities, she said at an online news briefing.

Ms. Vergeire corrected Cabinet Secretary Karlos Alexei B. Nograles, who told DZBB radio on Sunday home quarantine was being discouraged to contain the virus.

She said some local governments have brought these patients to temporary treatment and monitoring facilities. “But with adequate monitoring, we ensure that quarantine standards are strictly implemented,” she said in mixed English and Filipino.

Ms. Vergeire said only a quarter of the more than 70,000 facilities managed by local governments were occupied, while more than a third of the more than 3,000 National Government facilities were occupied.

“If they can’t comply, they should stop home quarantine and stay instead at temporary treatment and monitoring facilities,” she said.









