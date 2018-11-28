Happy holidays at these hotels

1 of 6

If you’ve been pulling your hair out trying to choose the best fancy hotel to spend a staycation with your loved ones in, fret no more. Here’s a compilation of some best hotels offering some of the best deals in the Metro right now that will surely leave you and your family elated this holiday season.

F1 Hotel Manila

F1 Hotel Manila is aiming to be your home this season with its “Holiday Getaway” room package. Its Deluxe Room is available for only P6,000 per night, inclusive of a breakfast for two, from Dec. 5 to 30.

And on Dec. 24, 25 and 31 of this year, and Jan. 1 of 2019, guests can avail themselves of a sumptuous buffet F All Day Dining for only P2,199 per head.

You can also try their Christmas Log Cake, which is always available at P850, and their polar alternative to hot cocoa, the Choco Snow, which can be bought for P350 per glass.

Seda Vertis North

Starting this Dec. 8, and every Saturday and Sunday thereafter until Dec. 23, there will be a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus that young hotel guests of Seda Vertis North will truly enjoy.

Meanwhile, from Dec. 17 to 21, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the hotel’s contemporary lobby, carolers will further spread the Yuletide cheer.

Metro Manila residents now have more reasons to spend their staycations at the hotel. Seda Vertis North will be offering a special room package of P7,200 per night for a one-night stay in a deluxe room inclusive of breakfast for two adults and two children under the age of six, and P6,300 per night for a two-night stay until Jan. 31 of next year.

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila

This holiday, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila is bringing to life Whimsical Winterland. At the hotel’s Cafe Pronto, one can gift a peek of the Winterland with sweet delights from cupboard and books. Guests have a chance to choose from three different hampers. They can also choose the items they want for their own set. The gift sets include such goodies as red wine, panettone, fusilli tricolore, artisan chocolate bars, chocolate figures, fruit sweets, deviled ham spread and marzipan stollen.

On Christmas eve, you might want to indulge in a bountiful feast together with your loved ones. At Cucina in Marco Polo, a Christmas eve buffet will feature a wide array of dishes, from roast angus beef rib eye to caramelized ham and crispy duck breast on mango basil sauce.

Hotel Jen Manila

At Hotel Jen Manila, there are many irresistible deals to choose from. There’s the Araw-Araw ay Pasko Staycation package, which allows one to book a Deluxe Room for a rate that starts at P4,000 and includes a buffet breakfast for two at Latitude, the all-day dining restaurant of the hotel, and a complimentary use of the hotel’s pool and fitness center, among other things, from Dec. 1 to 30.

The aforementioned Latitude will be offering holiday feast with an array of fresh seafood, succulent carveries and decadent desserts. The special buffet will include, in addition to many international dishes, seasonal favorites like the glazed ham, lechon on the carving station, classic Yule Log cakes, and gingerbread cookies.

AG New World Manila Bay Hotel

This season of merriment, AG New World Manila Bay Hotel is offering a nice Christmas room package priced at P4,888 for an overnight stay in a Superior Room, and that price is inclusive of a buffet breakfast for two at Market Café, discounts on restaurant and spa services and other exclusive benefits. This offer is available starting on Dec. 1, 2018 and until Jan. 15, 2019 (except Dec. 30 and 31, 2018).

Consider treating yourself and your family to a three-course Christmas set menu — which includes roast pumpkin soup nutmeg foam and red velvet fondant — at The Fireplace. Rates start at P3,200 per person. Remember that this offer is only available on Dec. 24 and 25.

Century Park Hotel

One of the finest hotels in Manila, Century Park Hotel wants to be your partner in completing your Christmas shopping list — a task that can be surprisingly difficult.

The hotel’s Christmas offers, deli snacks, and pastry outlet can make holiday shopping for loved ones a breeze. A Century Park Hotel hamper starts at P2,700. Another good news is that it can be customized according to your preferences.

Those with working budget can alternatively choose from a wide range of breads, cold cuts, sausages and other available options. — Francis Anthony T. Valentin