Gyms allowed to open with limited capacity

GYMS and review centers have been allowed to reopen with limited capacity in areas under a general lockdown starting August.

Allowed to operate up to 30% capacity were fitness centers and sports facilities, tutorial and review centers, Internet cafes, shops that offer personal grooming and aesthetic services, pet grooming and drive-in cinemas.

Testing centers may operate with no more than 10 people per room, Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said in a mobile phone message on Wednesday. It can be fewer if social distancing can’t be enforced and the room is small, he added.

The government is also allowing more business activities in areas under a modified general community quarantine, including massage, tattoo and body piercing, live events and the entertainment industry, presidential spokesman Harry L. Roque said in a separate statement.

Libraries, museums, cultural centers, tourist destinations, as well as language, driving, dance, acting and voice schools will also be allowed under a modified general lockdown.

Some business operations are still banned, including cockfighting, beerhouses and kid amusement centers.

The Trade department is working with Health authorities in developing mandatory health protocols for each business activity.

Barbershops, salons, and dine-in operations at restaurants may operate up to 50% capacity in areas under a general lockdown, and up to 75% capacity in areas under a modified general lockdown. — Jenina P. Ibañez









