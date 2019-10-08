Gymnast Yulo second Filipino to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

THE Philippines has a second qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in male gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo.

Competed at the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, on Tuesday (Manila time), Mr. Yulo, 19, was among the gymnasts who made the cut for the quadrennial sporting spectacle.

He finished 18th in the all-around performances and earned a spot in the finals later this week but is already assured of a berth in the Summer Games happening from July 24 to Aug. 9 next year.

Mr. Yulo garnered 82.164 points with Russians Nikita Nagornyy (87.333) and Artur Dalaloyan (86.531) taking the top two and Chinese Ruoteng Xiao (85.831) taking third.

The Filipino had his best outing in floor exercise where wound up at seventh place with a score of 14.633 points.

By qualifying, Mr. Yulo joins pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena as the only Filipinos so far who will see action in the Tokyo Games. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo