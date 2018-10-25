Gushcloud Philippines rocks halloween with SYNTH & STARDUST

This October 26, 2018, Gushcloud Philippines, the number one Digital Influencer Marketing Agency in the Philippines is kicking off the holiday season with a glam rock-themed Halloween event aptly entitled SYNTH & STARDUST to be held at House MNL at Resorts World Manila, Pasay. SYNTH & STARDUST brings together a roster of celebrities, influencers, clients, and media partners on a night of fashion, rock n’ roll, and revelry.

Guests can expect to dance to the sick beats of CJ the DJ from Magic 89.9, and drink the night away to House Manila’s cocktails and The BaR’s libations, and enjoy yummy bites from Booze & Chow. Lucky party-goers can also win prizes from Coast Boracay, Shinagawa Aesthetic Clinic, and iFlix. Other sponsors who will add glitz to the night are Lazada, Traveloka, Brother, The Smile Bar, Jergens, Caronia, Liese, Meg Rhythm, Biore, O Shopping, Belmont Hotel and Resorts, and Resorts World Manila.

Gushcloud Philippines, a branch of Gushcloud International, is a global influencer marketing, entertainment and talent agency, that connects audiences and brands to creators through representation and management, brand strategy and activations, marketing services, media productions, sales and distribution and signature events. It has a network representing close to 12,000, holding an exclusive roster of more than 300, with 70% of them based in Asia, reaching out to 1 billion people around the world everyday.

With the Philippine team consisting of creative, dynamic, and driven millennials, Gushcloud Philippines prides itself in using fresh and unorthodox concepts and strategies geared towards millennial partners, clients, and talents alike.

Gushcloud International currently operates in 9 offices worldwide including the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan and the United States of America. Gushcloud International aims to manage and represent the largest network of top global influencers and content creators, and is on its way to build a positive and sustainable future for the influencer and content creator industry.