GT Capital Holdings, Inc. and its property arm, Federal Land, Inc. donated 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the local government of Pasay City on December 9, 2021. The initiative forms part of GT Capital and Federal Land’s commitment to support the local government’s vaccination program that mitigates the spread of Covid-19 in the city.

“The road to recovery is dependent on the continuous immunization strategy. Thus, GT Capital Holdings, Inc. and Federal Land, Inc. are committed to supporting the local government’s effort in overcoming Covid-19. We are optimistic our collective efforts will help promote health and well-being, as well as national recovery during these challenging times,” said Federal Land township business unit head, Mr. John Cabato.

Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano thanked GT Capital Holdings, Inc. and Federal Land, Inc., saying the donation is a big help in sustaining the city government’s Vacc to the Future vaccination program.

Federal Land, Inc. is present in Pasay City with a 36-hectare master-planned community development, Metro Park.

