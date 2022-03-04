The investment portfolio held by the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) grew 5.22% to P890.59 billion in 2021, with the growth propelled by foreign-currency investments in equities and infrastructure, the Department of Finance (DoF) said in a statement, citing a report from the agency.

“The growth came primarily from the GSIS’s well-positioned foreign currency denominated investments, particularly in the equities market and the infrastructure sector,” GSIS President and General Manager Rolando L. Macasaet was quoted as saying.

Peso-denominated investments fell 4.38% to P633.31 billion in 2021, while foreign currency-denominated assets grew 39.7% to P257.26 billion.

Peso cash assets held by the pension firm for civil servants rose 26% to P74.81 billion in 2021.

Investments in the domestic equity market rose 9.33% to P212.18 billion in 2021.

Peso-denominated investments in infrastructure declined 68% to P4.66 billion. This was due to the completion of some projects and the sale of an asset which yielded a P5.11-billion gain for the GSIS.

Peso-denominated fixed-income investments fell 13.4% to P341.66 billion.

Equity investments in foreign markets rose by more than four times to P69.58 billion in 2021 from P15.62 billion in 2020.

Foreign-currency denominated cash and short-term time deposits held by the GSIS more than tripled, to P22.17 billion in 2021 from P6.6 billion a year earlier.

Infrastructure assets held in foreign currencies rose 50.9% to P26.34 billion.

Foreign currency-denominated fixed-income assets declined 3.6% to P139.17 billion due to maturities and weaker valuations. - Luz Wendy T. Noble