Group seeks higher pay for private teachers

THE Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) will propose a bill that will increase the salary of private school teachers.

The bill will standardize the salaries of private school teachers and set up a fund for the purpose, Joel E. Tabora, president of CEAP, said at a briefing in Iloilo City.

The proposed law will address the “glaring disparity” between the entry level salary of public school teachers and their private counterparts.

Mr. Tabora said the government has unwittingly created a gap after seeking to address the low pay of public school teachers through a Salary Standardization Law. — Emme Rose S. Santiagudo