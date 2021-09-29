Greenfield City, the brainchild of Greenfield Development Corporation, is one of the most iconic townships in Sta. Rosa, Laguna. Located at the heart of the “Lion City of the South,” Sta. Rosa, Laguna, Greenfield City is a 400-hectare self-sustaining network of residential, commercial, industrial and recreational communities. Patterned after a park-living concept, Greenfield City puts a premium on open spaces and nature, and offers a refuge for those who are looking for a refreshing shift in scenery and lifestyle outside of Metro Manila.

Zadia and Trava are just two of Greenfield’s exciting developments that look toward the future. Zadia was created with the spirit of fusing modern living with a nature-inspired lifestyle. It is for that reason that the property has devoted 80% of its area to roadways, parks, outdoor amenities and green open spaces — a comfort practically unfounded in Metro Manila. While Trava, a 33-hectare residential development, dedicates 45% of the property to expansive green meadows, playgrounds, & tree-lined wide roads. Aside from its lush surroundings, Trava incorporates sustainable concepts such as underground utilities, solar-powered green roofs, and the use of eco-friendly building materials to create a peaceful, sustainable and luxurious haven of suburban living.

Greenfield Development Corporation believes that the concept of building offices, condominiums, supermarkets and restaurants within one community satisfies the homebuyer’s demand for greater mobility and convenience — features only a master-planned community could provide. Greenfield City is a fine example, as it is strategically located just a few kilometers away from the South Luzon Expressway via the Greenfield City-Unilab interchange and the Cavite-Laguna Expressway — making it easily accessible from Metro Manila. Furthermore, retail outlets and al fresco dining in Paseo Outlets, Laguna Central and Arcadia provide a wide variety of choices for shoppers and foodies while residential establishments in Greenfield City are well within reach of landmark business, commercial and industrial centers.

For Greenfield Development Corporation, creating lasting, sustainable living spaces is at the core of everything they stand for. Its mantra, “Building for Generations,” exemplifies the company’s commitment to contribute to the progress of the country by pioneering future-proofed, master-planned communities with environmentally friendly and architecturally sound homes that can be inherited by many more generations to come.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.