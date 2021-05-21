The Tourism department on Friday said it had recommended that a green lane for vaccinated tourists be set up.

“The green lane will pave the way for the reopening of our tourist destinations to leisure travelers who are now fully vaccinated,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a statement.

“It will give the jobs back to many of our tourism workers and gradually revive the tourism industry under safe conditions,” she added.

The agency said it was studying protocols for inbound international travel for people who have been fully vaccinated.

It said some countries have eased border restrictions and opened up major destinations to fully vaccinated foreign visitors.

The Bureau of Immigration has said more international flights might resume in the next few months. — Arjay L. Balinbin