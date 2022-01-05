GREEN BAY has taken over as the new Super Bowl favorite after the Packers clinched the top seed in the National Football Conference (NFC) with a week remaining in the regular season.

The Packers (13-3) are now the +400 favorites to win Super Bowl LVI by both BetMGM and DraftKings. That is ahead of Kansas City (+500) at both sportsbooks after the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Green Bay has even shorter odds at +380 by FanDuel.

The Chiefs’ loss opened the door for Tennessee to claim the No. 1 seed in the American Football Conference (AFC) with a win over the 4-12 Houston Texans this weekend. The Titans and Chiefs are both 11-5, but Tennessee owns the tie-breaker even if Kansas City beats the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

The Packers opened the season at +900 at BetMGM but their odds have steadily shortened as they have gone 9-2 in the conference. The Chiefs opened at +600, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have moved from +1200 to +700 at the sportsbook while clinching the NFC South at 12-4 despite injuries to several key playmakers.

Tampa Bay has been backed by the highest ticket percentage at BetMGM at 10.2% along with the most money bet on an individual team at 12.5%. The Bucs are +900 at DraftKings, behind the Packers, Chiefs, Buffalo Bills (+750) and Los Angeles Rams (+850).

The Bills are +800 at BetMGM while the Rams are +900. The Arizona Cardinals (11-5) are the sportsbook’s biggest liability (+1800) in the Super Bowl market according to data released on Tuesday, followed by the Bucs and Packers.

The New England Patriots, whose odds shortened to +700 in mid-December, have slipped to +1800. They enter the final week of the regular season tied atop the AFC East at 10-6, but the Bills own the tie-breaker with a 4-1 record within the division. Tennessee’s odds have shortened from +2000 in mid-December to +1200. — Reuters