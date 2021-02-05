Grab PHL co-founder, Kenny Rogers’ director join Cebu Air

CEBU AIR, Inc., the listed operator of budget carrier Cebu Pacific, announced on Thursday the appointment of Brian P. Cu and Bernadine T. Siy as its new independent directors.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, Cebu Air said Mr. Cu and Ms. Siy were elected as independent directors on Feb. 3.

Mr. Cu is the former president of ride-hailing company Grab Philippines, which he also co-founded.

According to Cebu Air, Mr. Cu started his career as a management consultant with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

While in BCG, he co-founded GoJek, an on-demand and multi-service tech platform in Indonesia, it added.

Mr. Cu is also a co-founder of Zalora Philippines, an online fashion retailer.

Cebu Air described Mr. Cu as a leader who has “a real passion for building companies that deliver a positive impact in society.”

“Aside from enjoying getting into the weeds and fixing a company’s operational challenges and defining growth strategies, he also finds time to build up the next generation of entrepreneurs through mentorship or investments,” it added.

Meanwhile, Ms. Siy currently serves as a member of the board of directors of the Kenny Rogers restaurant chain, which she founded in the Philippines in 1994.

Ms. Siy also brought Seattle’s Best Coffee, an American coffee retailer, to the Philippines in 2000.

She currently serves as chairperson of the board of trustees of the Ateneo de Manila University.

Cebu Air shares closed 0.43% higher at P47 apiece on Thursday. — Arjay L. Balinbin