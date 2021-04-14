GRAB Philippines continues to expand its delivery and cashless payment services across the Philippines as small businesses fight for survival amid the public health crisis.

“Grab has been focusing on national expansion in the Philippines since January of 2021 when it introduced GrabFood, GrabExpress and GrabPay to Zamboanga,” the company said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

“Services have since rolled out to Sta. Rosa, Laguna; Concepcion and Capas towns in Tarlac; General Santos City in South Cotabato; Legazpi, Albay; and Butuan, Agusan del Norte,” it added.

Grab plans to expand its services to Subic Bay Freeport Zone in Zambales this month.

“We’re committed to helping as many people as possible leverage our offerings to help them safely and easily purchase and pay for essential items, especially as they continue to face the challenges of the global pandemic,” Grab Cities and Expansion Head Cindy Toh said.

“At the same time, we can empower Filipinos who need to maintain their livelihood by giving them opportunities to earn supplemental wages by joining our community of driver- and delivery-partners,” she added. — Arjay L. Balinbin